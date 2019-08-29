Consulta LTD Has Trimmed Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $52.00 Million as Share Value Rose; As Waters (WAT) Share Price Declined, Bamco Upped by $2.22 Million Its Stake

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $121.2. About 506,263 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 8,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 115,746 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.13 million, up from 106,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $211.02. About 248,774 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 800 shares. Perkins Coie invested in 400 shares. 20,596 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Fil Ltd holds 3,508 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 413 are held by Advisory Svcs Network Lc. Washington Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 943 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Baillie Gifford & Commerce has invested 0.69% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 850 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 2,155 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 344,108 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel holds 0.18% or 1,868 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 27,028 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Oakworth invested in 0.02% or 381 shares.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6,512 shares to 13,485 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 9,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 540,358 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Inc Del (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Financial Llc has invested 0.07% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Adell Harriman And Carpenter stated it has 4,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1.00 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 121,560 shares. Prescott Group Mgmt owns 20,000 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Arizona State Retirement holds 67,946 shares. Healthcor Management Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 146,810 shares. Tompkins Financial owns 308 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 2,952 shares stake. Farmers reported 38,656 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 147,214 shares. Moreover, Cognios Capital Llc has 0.83% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 18,100 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated accumulated 200 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Incorporated has 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio.