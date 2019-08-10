Consulta LTD Has Lowered Its Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $52.00 Million as Market Value Rose; Force Capital Management Has Cut Its Take (TTWO) Position by $507,600 as Market Value Rose

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 1.15M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.34M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $11.09 million activity. Another trade for 33,670 shares valued at $4.72 million was made by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12. Elcan Patricia F bought $31,024 worth of stock or 250 shares. 8,368 shares valued at $1.17M were sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12. 32,944 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $4.63 million were sold by Foster Jon M.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Inv Il holds 28,300 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd has 0.17% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1.89M shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd holds 659,013 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 197,773 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0.3% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). British Columbia Inv Mgmt stated it has 75,719 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,728 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc holds 0.01% or 172 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 949,175 shares stake. Pinnacle Partners stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,181 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co owns 1.47% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 43,313 shares. Moon Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 48,929 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ww Asset Management reported 0.14% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.05% or 941,471 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 0.02% or 31,346 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 321 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments Ltd holds 9,812 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 40,094 shares. Tiger Eye Limited Liability Com invested in 0.77% or 33,655 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cibc Ww Mkts Inc accumulated 3,595 shares or 0% of the stock. Da Davidson invested in 0% or 2,370 shares. Grp One Trading Lp reported 35,801 shares stake. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership holds 0.21% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 1.15M shares. Act Ii Mngmt Lp holds 61,200 shares or 4.8% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).