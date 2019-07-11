Consulta LTD Has Cut Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) as Shares Declined; Maplelane Capital Boosted Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $44.05 Million as Stock Declined

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 114.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 278,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 521,313 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.56 million, up from 242,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $158.39. About 3.89M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.88. About 633,147 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Tokio Marine & Nichido Selects Salesforce to Exceed Customer Expectations at Every Touchpoint – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SPALDING® Doubles its Digital Commerce Revenue with Salesforce – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Techcrunch.com and their article: “Salesforce is buying data visualization company Tableau for $15.7B in all-stock deal – TechCrunch” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 36 selling transactions for $33.65 million activity. The insider Roos John Victor sold $17,779. Shares for $29,214 were sold by Conway Craig on Tuesday, January 15. BLOCK KEITH sold $745,750 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 16. On Friday, February 1 the insider Weaver Amy E sold $811,530. The insider Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992. Harris Parker sold $1.00M worth of stock.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redfin Corp (Put) by 70,000 shares to 930,000 shares, valued at $18.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (Put) (NYSE:ABBV) by 260,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,000 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (Put) (NYSE:TER).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 6,120 shares. Tx invested 0.53% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kwmg Limited Company owns 29 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 897,839 shares. Trb Advsr L P, New York-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 15,571 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 8,092 shares. Nbt Bank & Trust N A reported 11,532 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% or 600 shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Lp holds 10,023 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Smithfield, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,170 shares. Allstate Corp holds 36,821 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp reported 177,600 shares stake. Melvin Cap Management Lp invested in 1.07M shares or 1.98% of the stock. 19,845 are owned by Bainco.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “2 Health Care Companies to Consider for the 2nd Half of the Year – GuruFocus.com” on July 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “HCA Holdings (HCA) PT Raised to $181 at UBS; ‘See Inflection Coming Again’ – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare Presents HCA Healthcare Awards of Distinction – Business Wire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. Another trade for 37,500 shares valued at $5.24M was sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. The insider Reiner Deborah M sold 523 shares worth $72,639. CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold 28,084 shares worth $3.90M. Torres Kathryn A. sold 8,368 shares worth $1.17M. $4.72 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by STEELE JOHN M. The insider Foster Jon M sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Capital Llc has 0.83% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 53,789 shares. Kwmg Ltd has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 2,198 were accumulated by Financial Architects. Alyeska Inv Ltd Partnership reported 0.32% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.11% or 18,753 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 2,050 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Wetherby Asset Inc holds 0.08% or 4,900 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Commerce The accumulated 899,010 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% or 2,482 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has 182,871 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Jennison Associates Lc holds 0% or 18,313 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.11% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership holds 116,895 shares.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.