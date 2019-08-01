Consulta LTD Has Cut Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $52.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose; America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Position Maintained by American Century Companies Inc

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 354,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 3.03M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.29M, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 2.25 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.42B, EST. MXN253.36B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $130. About 1.17M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 74,177 shares to 4.02M shares, valued at $382.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Appfolio Inc by 56,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,656 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.56 million activity. 263 shares valued at $36,979 were sold by Morrow J William on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $5.24M were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B on Tuesday, February 12. Foster Jon M had sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63 million. STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72 million worth of stock. $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6. 8,368 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $1.17 million were sold by Torres Kathryn A..

