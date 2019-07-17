Consulta LTD Decreased Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $52.00 Million as Shares Declined; As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Stock Value Declined, Sit Investment Associates Decreased Its Holding by $5.21 Million

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $139.97. About 1.14 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 173,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 692,845 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27 million, down from 866,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 2.61M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.60; 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24; 05/04/2018 – VVC: CenterPoint seen as leader in Vectren pursuit, Dealreporter; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Profit Rises; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 24/05/2018 – Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core Integrati; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Combined Co to Be Named CenterPoint Energy With Corporate Headquarters in Houston; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet And Cie (Europe) stated it has 0.07% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Intrust Bancshares Na reported 85,990 shares. 71,620 are held by Bb&T. Cognios Ltd Llc stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Voloridge Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 20,626 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 22,400 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 50,660 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.25% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Paloma Partners Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 14,125 shares. Everence Capital Inc reported 4,561 shares. West Virginia-based City Company has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.66% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 11,645 shares. Jefferies Gp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Putnam Investments Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 307,383 shares.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50M for 14.17 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCA Holdings Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 Reiner Deborah M sold $72,639 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 523 shares. $5.24M worth of stock was sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B on Tuesday, February 12. $4.63 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Foster Jon M. 8,368 shares were sold by Torres Kathryn A., worth $1.17M. The insider Morrow J William sold $442,302. The insider Whalen Kathleen M sold 200 shares worth $27,896.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $122,880 activity.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CenterPoint CFO heads into retirement with an extra $360,000 – Houston Business Journal” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Oracle, Dollar Tree and CenterPoint Energy – Investorplace.com” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CNP’s profit will be $165.72 million for 21.98 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.