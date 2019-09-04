Consulta LTD Cut Its Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $52.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Valuation Declined, Oracle Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.59 Million

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 798,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 267,099 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500.

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $120.86. About 525,957 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.33M for 14.19 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Ltd Llc reported 1,580 shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 1,597 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Focused Wealth Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,130 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartford owns 29,002 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 10,906 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability. Grand Jean Capital stated it has 6,665 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Invesco stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bancorporation Pictet Cie (Asia) holds 0.38% or 6,133 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.27% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 777,569 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa owns 5,494 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 249,470 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 0.05% or 6,529 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 38,099 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

