Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) Reaches $15.75 After 3.00% Up Move; Silicom Ltd – Ordinary Shares (SILC) Sellers Increased By 14.95% Their Shorts

Silicom Ltd – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SILC) had an increase of 14.95% in short interest. SILC’s SI was 76,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 14.95% from 66,200 shares previously. With 40,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Silicom Ltd – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SILC)’s short sellers to cover SILC’s short positions. The SI to Silicom Ltd – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.23%. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 13,655 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 13/03/2018 TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom

The stock of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 259,268 shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has risen 26.87% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ROAD News: 17/05/2018 – Construction Partners Expects Scruggs Company to Contribute Rev of $65M-$75M Over Next 12 Months; 17/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC – THE SCRUGGS COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $65 TO $75 MLN OVER NEXT TWELVE MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – Construction Partners Announces Acquisition Of The Scruggs Company, Serving The Georgia Market; 17/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC – COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF THE SCRUGGS COMPANY FOR $51.1 MLN IN CASH, EXCLUDING CERTAIN WORKING CAPITAL ADJUSTMENTS; 11/05/2018 – EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP REPORTS 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering; 17/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS ACQUIRES SCRUGGS FOR $51.1M IN CASHThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $815.56M company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $16.22 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ROAD worth $24.47M more.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $234.67 million. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. It has a 12.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment.

Analysts await Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 20.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.29 per share. ROAD’s profit will be $18.12M for 11.25 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Construction Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Construction Partners, Inc., an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction services and products to public and private sectors. The company has market cap of $815.56 million. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. It has a 19.42 P/E ratio. The firm provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.