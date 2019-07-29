Constellium SE (CSTM) Reaches $12.74 After 5.00% Up Move; Primoris Services (PRIM) SI Increased By 4.77%

The stock of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 270,267 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting MaterialsThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.74B company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $13.38 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CSTM worth $87.15M more.

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) had an increase of 4.77% in short interest. PRIM's SI was 833,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.77% from 795,200 shares previously. With 131,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM)'s short sellers to cover PRIM's short positions. The SI to Primoris Services Corporation's float is 1.94%. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 26,786 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 18.70% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 30/05/2018 – Primoris Services Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Primoris Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRIM); 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES TO BUY WILLBROS FOR 60C/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation to Acquire Willbros; 21/05/2018 – Primoris Services Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $100 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP - DEAL UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH COMPANIES, IS NOT SUBJECT TO FINANCING CONDITION; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP PRIM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.50 TO $1.70

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.31M for 11.38 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. It has a 8.81 P/E ratio. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, and foil stock for the flexible packaging market.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. It operates through three divisions: The West Construction Services, The East Construction Services, and The Energy. It has a 13.32 P/E ratio. The firm installs, replaces, repairs, and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, and water and wastewater pipeline systems; diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities; and heavy civil projects, earthwork, and site development, as well as constructs mechanical facilities and other structures, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, refineries, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and parking structures.

