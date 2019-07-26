Constellium SE (CSTM) Reaches $12.55 After 4.00% Down Move; Blackbaud (BLKB) SI Decreased By 4.59%

Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) had a decrease of 4.59% in short interest. BLKB’s SI was 3.86M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.59% from 4.04M shares previously. With 595,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB)’s short sellers to cover BLKB’s short positions. The SI to Blackbaud Inc’s float is 8.28%. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 50,553 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part

The stock of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 586,477 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.71B company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $12.05 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CSTM worth $68.28 million less.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $134,408 activity. $76,320 worth of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) was sold by Nelson Joyce. $58,088 worth of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) was sold by CHOU TIMOTHY C K on Tuesday, February 12.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, firms, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.26 billion. It operates in three divisions: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. It has a 159.93 P/E ratio. The firm offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM , which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Blackbaud, Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Management reported 2,823 shares. Bahl & Gaynor owns 41,381 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 2,759 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Company reported 620,031 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 226 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 167,026 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 36,689 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 19,345 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 866 were reported by First Manhattan Company. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 4,811 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com stated it has 328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.1% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 204,682 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity has 13,380 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4,429 are held by Brookstone Cap.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. It has a 8.68 P/E ratio. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, and foil stock for the flexible packaging market.

