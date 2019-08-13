Constellium SE (CSTM) Reaches $11.85 After 6.00% Up Move; 0 Analysts Bullish Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)

The stock of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 574,172 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in ConstelliumThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.62 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $12.56 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CSTM worth $97.26 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meridian Bioscience had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Sell” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, May 1. See Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) latest ratings:

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $11.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $15.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30 million for 10.58 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. It has a 8.2 P/E ratio. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, and foil stock for the flexible packaging market.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Meridian Bioscience, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 181,334 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 15,374 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 42,420 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). 1492 Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.21% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 76,180 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). 839,921 are held by Geode Capital Lc. Menta Capital Limited Company reported 10,232 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Sg Americas Secs Llc stated it has 13,941 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association reported 42,664 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 34,000 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 0.12% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 76,464 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) or 52,861 shares.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, makes, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $460.86 million. The firm operates through Diagnostics and Life Science divisions. It has a 17.98 P/E ratio. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand.