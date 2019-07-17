Constellium SE (CSTM) Reaches $10.12 After 3.00% Down Move; 4 Analysts Bullish Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)

Among 4 analysts covering Enerflex (TSE:EFX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Enerflex had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Sunday, February 24 by Altacorp. The stock of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) earned “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Monday, February 25. IBC maintained the shares of EFX in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) rating on Friday, February 22. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $24 target. See Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) latest ratings:

25/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $25.5 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

The stock of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 781,656 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 84,122 shares traded. Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance" on July 04, 2019

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, gas and oil processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions. It has a 13.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s compression solutions include engineering, designing, fabrication, and installation of natural gas compression packages, such as gasfuelled engines or electric motors, reciprocating or screw compressors, cooling fans, piping, and instrumentation and controls for applications in gas gathering compression, inlet, and residue compression in processing facilities, compression for gas storage, and pipeline compression.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Enerflex Ltd. shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd owns 88,485 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 345,314 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 0.07% or 1,339 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 70,968 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech invested in 108,294 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 23,864 shares. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Ks has invested 0.3% in Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) for 85,285 shares. 132,258 are held by Capital Ww Invsts. Nordea Inv Mngmt accumulated 24,140 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp owns 3.74 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 3,300 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc has 39,922 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 41,266 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. It has a 7 P/E ratio. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, and foil stock for the flexible packaging market.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire" on July 09, 2019

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $44.90 million for 7.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.00% EPS growth.