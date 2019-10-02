Constellium SE (CSTM) EPS Estimated At $0.29; Wabash National (WNC) Sellers Increased By 14.34% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report $0.29 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. CSTM’s profit would be $39.67 million giving it 10.34 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Constellium SE’s analysts see 123.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 180,273 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) had an increase of 14.34% in short interest. WNC’s SI was 2.89M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 14.34% from 2.52 million shares previously. With 384,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC)’s short sellers to cover WNC’s short positions. The SI to Wabash National Corporation’s float is 5.41%. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 37,678 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 16.77% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 16/05/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Valley Power, Ranger Power boost Illinois solar energy in 99MW landmark deal; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wabash National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WNC); 17/04/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q Net $21.3M; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY Adj EPS $1.94-Adj EPS $2.06; 05/03/2018 Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 33C

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. It has a 8.29 P/E ratio. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, and foil stock for the flexible packaging market.

Wabash National Corporation operates as a diversified industrial maker and North AmericaÂ’s producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The company has market cap of $737.34 million. The Company’s Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; specialty trailers, such as converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; used trailers; and laminated hard wood oak flooring products. It has a 12.33 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Diversified Products segment offers transportation products, including stainless steel and aluminum liquid and dry bulk tank trailers, and other liquid transport solutions for the dairy, food and beverage, chemical, environmental, petroleum, and refined fuel industries; aircraft refuelers and hydrant dispensers for in-to-plane fueling companies, airlines, freight distribution companies, and fuel marketers; military grade refueling and water tankers; truck mounted tanks for fuel delivery; and vacuum tankers.