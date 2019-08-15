Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stock Value Rose While Marathon Asset Management LP Lowered Stake; Mrj Capital Has Lifted Its Packaging Amer (PKG) Stake by $1.06 Million as Valuation Rose

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 179,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 95,363 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 107,875 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 21,900 shares to 50,500 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,707 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.13% or 3,115 shares in its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Field Main National Bank & Trust has invested 0.09% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Sei Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 258,243 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank has invested 0.19% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 1,190 were reported by Amica Retiree Trust. Dana Advisors holds 127,781 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset accumulated 14,766 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 15,088 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.05% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 101,863 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl holds 83 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mgmt reported 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Retail Bank De reported 81,905 shares. Icon Advisers reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21 billion and $384.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $282.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

