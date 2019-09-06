Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stock Rose While Restructuring Capital Associates LP Decreased Stake; Three Peaks Capital Management Increases Holding in Total Sys Svcs (TSS)

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 81.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 17,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 38,690 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 21,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $141.74. About 720,079 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4,102 shares to 30,505 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 19,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,298 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 17.31M shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.03% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 163,779 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 2.63 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 137,416 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,686 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.07% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company accumulated 6,323 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co Limited holds 5,848 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks invested in 193,220 shares. Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 315,170 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 100,235 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pointstate Limited Partnership accumulated 42,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation has invested 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 233,238 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 18,457 shares.