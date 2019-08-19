Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stock Price Rose While Restructuring Capital Associates LP Decreased Its Stake by $1.41 Million; Johnson Investment Counsel Lifted Its Cvs (CVS) Holding by $1.21 Million

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 1.10M shares traded or 9.40% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corporation (CVS) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 454,944 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.54 million, up from 432,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64M shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) by 11,195 shares to 140,453 shares, valued at $13.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 80,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.37M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Invest reported 150,711 shares. Amica Retiree Medical owns 6,383 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Osborne Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 123,507 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Owl Creek Asset LP reported 2.51% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rathbone Brothers Pcl accumulated 13,543 shares. Fagan Associate, a New York-based fund reported 14,731 shares. Moreover, Altrinsic Global Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.89% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 356,541 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.67% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.99M shares. Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Co stated it has 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Drexel Morgan Com holds 3,966 shares. Moreover, Sigma Counselors Inc has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 34,003 shares. Boston Family Office Lc reported 0.77% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Manchester Cap Management Lc stated it has 7,209 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hills National Bank Co has invested 0.62% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).