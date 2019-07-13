Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake Held by Park West Asset Management Llc; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Share Price Rose, Holder Twele Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.30M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.31 million, up from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 369,407 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 341,770 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 44,582 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 23,894 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 48,100 shares. Welch Forbes stated it has 983,946 shares. 125,956 were reported by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr. Old Bancorporation In has 0.02% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Robinson Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,300 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,941 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lincoln National reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Prudential Public holds 10,346 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rivernorth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.55% or 520,664 shares. Tctc Ltd has invested 0.29% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Mngmt Pro Inc owns 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,500 are owned by Covington Capital Mgmt. Shoker Invest Counsel has 0.52% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Performance Review Of Another 8 High Dividend MLP CEFs: All Eligible For One’s Tax-Free Accounts And No K-1 – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KYN: A Discounted CEF For Income-Focused Energy Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company declares $0.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quick Notes On Tortoise MLP Fund’s Rights Offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2018.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72 million and $455.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,421 shares to 182,968 shares, valued at $15.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 754,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).