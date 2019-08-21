Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake Has Increased by Skytop Capital Management Llc; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lifted by $13.41 Million Its Stake

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 330,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 818,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 655,563 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 496,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.55M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.94 million, up from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 47.65 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Genomic Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS $42 MLN PENALTY IS LARGEST NEW YORK STATE RECOVERY IN CONNECTION WITH AN ELECTRONIC TRADING INVESTIGATION; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime-brokerage sales in the Americas; 07/03/2018 – Senior RMBS Trader Choran Is Said to Retire From Bank of America; 08/03/2018 – Marietta Daily: Bank of America to lay off 103 at Kennesaw office; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 26/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Loses Billion-Dollar Advisor Team — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.11% or 73,923 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Oxbow Limited Company stated it has 0.55% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt Com reported 381,300 shares. Mirador Capital Lp has 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amer Assets Investment Limited Company stated it has 217,100 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc owns 50,331 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 1.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mariner Lc reported 2.05M shares. Reliant Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 99,745 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Wharton Business Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,630 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bridges Inv Management holds 167,311 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legacy Private Tru Co has 0.4% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 121,412 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Incorporated owns 1.05M shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Hudock Cap Limited Liability has 20,001 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 50,465 shares to 150,360 shares, valued at $43.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.69 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

