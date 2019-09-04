Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shares Rose While Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.41 Million; As Bok Financial (BOKF) Market Value Declined, Holder George Kaiser Family Foundation Trimmed Position

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 22,832 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 30/05/2018 – S. Korea BOK June Business Confidence Survey at 80 (Table); 09/05/2018 – Rugby-Bok blow as Marx ruled out of June series against England; 21/03/2018 – BOK LEE: DON’T SEE CAPITAL OUTFLOW ON RATE GAP IN RECENT MOVES; 11/04/2018 – BOK: KOREA INVESTMENT WILL SLOW; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: TODAY’S DECISION WAS UNANIMOUS; 11/04/2018 – BOK Maintains Growth Forecast for This Year; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO MAINTAIN ACCOMMODATIVE POLICY STANCE; 11/04/2018 – ALL 16 ECONOMISTS SURVEYED FORECAST NO CHANGE IN BOK RATE; 02/04/2018 – Korean Bonds to Benefit as BOK Can’t Justify Hike: Markets Live; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH N.KOREA RISKS

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 182,369 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.69 million for 10.29 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $136.69M for 9.80 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4.