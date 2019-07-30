Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shares Rose While Brigade Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake; As Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Stock Price Rose, Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $1.25 Million

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 666,975 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.2. About 272,273 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SHARE RISE 7.8% AFTER HEART PILL RESULTS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Adds Esperion Therapeutics, Exits Cavium; 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and; 23/05/2018 – Esperion: Study Achieves Added 26% LDL-C Lowering on Background of Maximally Tolerated LDL-C Lowering Therapy in Patients Considered Statin Intolerant; 14/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. – ESPR; 07/03/2018 Esperion PhIII coming up $ESPR; 07/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. – ESPR; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Volume Surges Almost 110 Times Average; 04/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics: Study Met Primary Endpoint With 30% Additional LDL-C Lowering

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 20,334 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 2,127 shares. Gam Holdg Ag invested in 0.15% or 88,000 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,132 shares. Partner Fund Management Ltd Partnership has 1.63 million shares. 550,000 are owned by Nomura. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 40 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 99,916 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,351 shares. Numerixs has invested 0.04% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Voya Investment Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 9,451 shares. Moody National Bank Division stated it has 94 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Drug Stocks Dinged by Goldman Downgrades – Schaeffers Research” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA accepts Esperion applications for bempedoic acid; shares ahead 17% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/06/2019: ESPR, AXSM, CANF, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Esperion Is The One To Watch, After FDA Deems Advisory Panel Is Not Needed – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Esperion to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 30 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppdai Group Inc. by 570,784 shares to 63,271 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc. by 48,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,898 shares, and cut its stake in Trupanion Inc. (NYSE:TRUP).