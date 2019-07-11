Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shares Rose While Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Lifted Holding; Needham Investment Management Has Upped Its Position in Vicor (VICR) by $773,388 as Market Value Declined

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27 million, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 757,623 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 24,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,675 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 85,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 83,063 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,500 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).