Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shares Rose While Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Upped Its Stake; Autozone (AZO) Holder S Muoio & Company Lowered Stake by $307,200

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $8.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.34. About 202,643 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27M, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 474,593 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium’s operations in Singen certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 118,000 shares to 170,500 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 558,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has AutoZone (AZO) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AutoZone tracks higher after Oppenheimer nod – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $517.82M for 13.15 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Republic Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 311 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 41,801 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 936 shares. Dean Invest Limited Liability reported 3,241 shares. Oppenheimer Co Inc owns 4,531 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 340 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). First Personal Fincl owns 95 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 117,117 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0.15% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 23,823 were reported by Citadel Limited Liability Co. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 11,621 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 500 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 47,058 shares.