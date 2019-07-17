Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Skytop Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $2.32 Million; Lvw Advisors Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $359,658

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com)

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 330,896 shares as the company's stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 818,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 423,176 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.7% or 19.44M shares. Kensico Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 7.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ima Wealth reported 21,778 shares stake. Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Rech & Mngmt holds 73,063 shares or 3.59% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership accumulated 5.53% or 1.45M shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt owns 78,238 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Parsec stated it has 418,367 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept invested in 5.26% or 104,362 shares. 67,074 were reported by Sigma Inv Counselors. Peninsula Asset holds 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 18,102 shares. Aravt Ltd Com owns 217,000 shares or 4.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 2.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northrock Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Df Dent And Co Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 107,701 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.