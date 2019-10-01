Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake by $2.38 Million; Roosevelt Investment Group Trimmed Its Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Market Valuation Declined

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 44.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 6,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 8,843 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $673,000, down from 15,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.54. About 1.49M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE WHITE CARD FOR QCOM DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 15/03/2018 – Proxy-Adviser Recommendation Amounts to Symbolic Show of Protest Against Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera; 25/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Qualcomm claims its on-device voice recognition is 95% accurate; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build investor support for bid; 20/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, MEDIATEK MAY GET NEW OPPO ORDERS: COMMERCIAL TIMES

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 238,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 181,228 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $854.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 24,433 shares to 69,614 shares, valued at $13.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.66M for 34.79 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

