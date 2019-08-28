Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding; Tutor Perini (TPC) Stake Held by Signia Capital Management Llc

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 46,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The institutional investor held 285,053 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 238,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $481.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 739,194 shares traded or 40.33% up from the average. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tutor Perini’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 15/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282087 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q NEW AWARDS $2.2B; 08/05/2018 – Golf-Spieth decides patience will be a virtue at TPC Sawgrass; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tutor Perini Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPC); 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Backs FY18 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.30; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI EXPECTS PROJECTS TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS; 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 179,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 627,559 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has invested 0.03% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 484,982 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Manufacturers Life The holds 24,890 shares. 2,225 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). North Carolina-based Captrust has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 600 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 132,994 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 109,725 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 22,993 shares stake. Pinnacle Assoc accumulated 569,160 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Mirae Asset Invests Communication accumulated 20,735 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited reported 46,285 shares.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25,774 shares to 303,825 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,029 shares, and cut its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd.

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21 billion and $384.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $282.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30M for 10.27 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.