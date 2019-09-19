Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $2.38 Million as Share Value Rose; Carlson Capital LP Has Decreased Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $5.57 Million as Share Price Declined

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 238,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 505,670 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 57,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 320,207 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.26 million, down from 377,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $108.74. About 687,427 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT) by 45,000 shares to 390,000 shares, valued at $24.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 21,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.59 million for 16.78 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

