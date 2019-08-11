Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake by $1.26 Million; Sonata Capital Group Has Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.50 Million as Stock Declined

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 179,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 1.04 million shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 26/03/2018 – Infor Announces Coleman A.l. for Healthcare; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 17/05/2018 – The Jeff Bezos quote that Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman uses to stay competitive; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers; 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.31 million for 10.50 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21B and $384.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $282.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.