Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Cut Position as Market Valuation Rose; Transdigm Group (Put) (TDG) Holder Jane Street Group Upped Its Stake

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (Put) (TDG) by 62.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 11,200 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42M, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $499.76. About 338,259 shares traded or 4.09% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 123,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 1.11 million shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (Put) (NYSE:PFE) by 184,100 shares to 257,500 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc by 17,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,300 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 280,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 76,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.69M for 10.69 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

