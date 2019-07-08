Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Kingdon Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $897,946; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holder First National Bank Of Omaha Has Cut Its Holding

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 128,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50M, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 839,590 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 70.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 20,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,592 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 29,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 1.15 million shares traded or 2.49% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $44.91M for 7.43 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium completed purchase of 49% Stake in Auto Body Sheet Joint Venture in Bowling Green, Kentucky – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellium NV (CSTM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium supplies Groupe PSA with aluminium Auto Body Sheet and Crash Management Systems for commercial and passenger cars – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium to Host Analyst Day on December 13, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) CEO Jean-Marc Germain on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 61,333 shares to 223,393 shares, valued at $25.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 4.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.22 per share. EMN’s profit will be $293.79 million for 8.90 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division has 0.08% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 8,215 shares. First Allied Advisory accumulated 11,692 shares. Retail Bank holds 11,139 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability accumulated 7,663 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 10.62M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has 3,713 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 54,155 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 26,314 shares. Monetary Grp invested in 0.53% or 17,550 shares. Jnba Financial has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 6,111 shares. Groesbeck Invest Corporation Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,967 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co accumulated 50,940 shares. Westpac Bk Corp reported 16,491 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 19,961 shares to 26,661 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 39,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).