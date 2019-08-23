Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Kingdon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $897,946 as Valuation Rose; As International Business Machines (IBM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Spinnaker Trust Decreased by $336,144 Its Stake

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 128,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50M, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 529,966 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 2,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 17,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.65 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Company owns 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,876 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beck Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,515 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,863 shares. New York-based King Wealth has invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp invested 0.63% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meeder Asset Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,696 shares. Burns J W And New York reported 1,996 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boltwood Capital reported 3,155 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 10,811 are held by Papp L Roy Associate. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kentucky Retirement reported 38,905 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Incorporated Adv owns 11,699 shares. Arvest National Bank Division holds 95,465 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,030 shares to 31,400 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 814 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mark (IEMG).

