Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Ecofin LTD Trimmed Its Position by $734,566 as Share Price Rose; Quantbot Technologies LP Boosted Its Position in Kellogg Co (K) by $330,144

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 54.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 5,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 16,508 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, up from 10,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $63.09. About 1.11M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 104,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 344,418 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 449,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 452,282 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.68M for 10.49 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $68.43 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Ltd holds 26,245 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 496 were reported by Parkside Financial Bank &. Massachusetts Services Ma has invested 0.18% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Guyasuta Invest Advsr stated it has 7,575 shares. Ledyard Bankshares invested in 8,800 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 5,800 are owned by Fin Counselors. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Proshare Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Bartlett & Ltd Liability owns 2,236 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 642 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co stated it has 4,225 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.1% or 136,178 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth invested in 0.27% or 9,110 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc owns 12,856 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 48,349 shares to 6,316 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 71,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,409 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.