Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Upped Holding; As China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Drw Securities Has Increased Its Stake

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 136,728 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 200,493 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 281,600 shares to 555,000 shares, valued at $16.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 120,651 shares to 463,869 shares, valued at $20.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 135,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,923 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr.