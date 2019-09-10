Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Increased Its Stake by $602,000 as Market Valuation Rose; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose, Holder Summit Securities Group Has Upped Its Holding

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 4900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 1,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $450,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $378.14. About 728,308 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 01/05/2018 – Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $482 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 31/03/2018 – German Tornado jet may be unsuitable for NATO missions – report; 20/04/2018 – Annette Nicholson: – U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp plans to offer Japan a stealth fighter design based on its; 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps; 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Marks Sixth Successful Flight Mission; 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 1.09 million shares traded or 11.90% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) by 111 shares to 133 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co (Call) by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (Put) (NYSE:ETE).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Javelin missiles remotely launched from unmanned vehicle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 105,627 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Private Ocean reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 7 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 60,008 shares. Ssi Investment has 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Whalerock Point Limited Liability stated it has 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Intrust National Bank Na owns 1,684 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Linscomb And Williams, a Texas-based fund reported 18,877 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc reported 200 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Victory Capital Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 54,369 shares. Wade G W invested in 0.08% or 2,696 shares. At National Bank holds 0.03% or 923 shares. Oakmont Corp reported 249,111 shares. Bokf Na invested in 101,988 shares or 0.73% of the stock.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 711,844 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 104,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP).

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium’s operations in Singen certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.