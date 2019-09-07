Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding by $602,000; As Encana (ECA) Valuation Declined, Southport Management Has Boosted Stake by $181.00 Million

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 474,593 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 15.08 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 281,600 shares to 555,000 shares, valued at $16.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 262,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 705,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP).

