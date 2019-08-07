Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Boosted Stake; Renaissance Investment Group Lifted Its Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Holding by $352,500; Market Value Rose

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.64M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27 million, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 547,864 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 2.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constellium SE 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Constellium Stock Popped 15% Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 2,525 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tru Department Mb Retail Bank N A owns 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,182 shares. M Holdg Securities reported 0.19% stake. Albion Financial Gp Ut holds 0.26% or 13,726 shares. Knott David M reported 4,284 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Moreover, Massachusetts Svcs Ma has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,480 shares. Fragasso Group Incorporated invested in 22,638 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 11.95M shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 0.3% or 8,435 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.99% or 37,911 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% or 28,455 shares. Summit Wealth Lc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 21,106 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc. Texas-based Beck Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: Red Is The New Blue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts On IBM: Solid Growth, But Cloud Is A Weak Spot – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM, Chainyard launch supplier blockchain network – International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.