Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Increased Its Stake by $501,296 as Shares Rose; Kirby (KEX) Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Lowered Its Position by $375,000 as Shares Rose

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.64M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27 million, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 18,286 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 22,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $71.04. About 17,212 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.31 million for 19.96 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vg Tl Intl Stk F (VXUS) by 6,282 shares to 29,838 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 12,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Lp accumulated 0.01% or 101,656 shares. Scout Invs accumulated 0.29% or 186,126 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 101 shares. Pnc Fin Service Gp reported 5,344 shares stake. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 3,465 shares. Amer International Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 107,573 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 18,721 shares. 7.71M are owned by Baillie Gifford &. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 32,727 shares. Eaton Vance has 103,941 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Carroll Fin holds 0% or 492 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1,788 shares. J Goldman L P, a New York-based fund reported 95,060 shares. Victory Mgmt Incorporated holds 76,113 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 45,910 shares.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.