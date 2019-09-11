Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Raised Its Position; As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stock Price Rose, Price T Rowe Associates Has Upped Its Stake

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 31,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.98 million, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $70.14. About 1.19 million shares traded or 22.68% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment – LYV; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 26/03/2018 – All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.64M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27M, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.59% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 1.76 million shares traded or 76.71% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium’s operations in Singen certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) CEO Michael Rapino on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Live Nation Entertainment: The Price Is Much Too Exaggerated – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Las Vegas Set to Take Over the Iconic Flamingo Las Vegas With Residency Beginning January 2020 – PRNewswire” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S And reported 101,153 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 517,247 shares. 27,503 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 35,846 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 159 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 68,135 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has 25,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Shapiro Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 1.57M shares. Hbk LP accumulated 51,768 shares. Sands Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 102,903 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 73,400 were reported by Art Advsrs Llc. Aperio Group Lc owns 0.01% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 52,640 shares.