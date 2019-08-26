Constellium Nv (CSTM) Share Value Rose While Ngam Advisors LP Has Cut Its Position by $874,979; At&T (T) Valuation Rose While First Republic Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 44,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.48M, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 10.38M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 48.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 124,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 134,791 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 259,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 205,141 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 241,050 shares to 493,242 shares, valued at $77.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 971,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME).

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.28M for 10.09 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (ROBO) by 17,074 shares to 48,561 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 7,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,476 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).