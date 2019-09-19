Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position Held by Aristeia Capital Llc; Nuance Investments Holds Position in Werner Enterprises (WERN)

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 79.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 114,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 258,495 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 144,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 390,422 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 195.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.07 million, up from 729,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 159,473 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 20/04/2018 – WERNER: MON. HIKING IN ADVANCED ECONOMIES COULD CHALLENGE LATAM; 20/04/2018 – BIG PROBLEM IN VENEZUELA IS DECLINE IN OIL PRODUCTION: WERNER; 16/05/2018 – KOMET RESOURCES INC – APPOINTMENT OF WERNER CLAESSENS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO FISCAL SITUATION RELATIVELY STABLE, SUSTAINABLE: WERNER; 18/03/2018 – WERNER: MOST EM ECONOMIES TO KEEP BENEFITTING FROM WORLD GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $562.7 MLN VS $501.2 MLN; 18/03/2018 – NOT ENOUGH RISK-SHARING IN GLOBAL SAFETY NETWORK: WERNER; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q EPS 38c; 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL CHALLENGES ARE BROADER THAN JUST PENSION REFORM: WERNER

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 56,600 shares to 39,900 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 4.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 1.28 million shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $113.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 322,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).