Constellium Nv (CSTM) Market Value Rose While Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Upped Position by $501,296; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Spears Abacus Advisors Raised Holding

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27 million, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 478,421 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 3,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 183,362 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.83 million, up from 180,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Fast Company: Apple Announces Earnings Today Amid Plenty Of Anxiety Over iPhone X Sales; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benedict Financial Advsrs Inc holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,073 shares. Stillwater Llc reported 3.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Uss Invest Mngmt accumulated 870,573 shares. Minneapolis Port Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stonebridge Management owns 3.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 51,235 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Co reported 74,918 shares. Northstar Asset Management Lc invested in 57,949 shares. Bbr Limited Liability Com owns 58,446 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Co has invested 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 124,990 shares for 3.87% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Liability holds 12.77M shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co owns 1,316 shares. Hendley & holds 4.65% or 47,725 shares. Patten Group reported 30,499 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – AAPL – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Terminates iPhone Walkie-Talkie Feature – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.