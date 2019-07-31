Constellium Nv (CSTM) Market Valuation Rose While Marathon Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $1.26 Million; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Upped Blackrock (BLK) Stake by $1.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 179,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 399,510 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 3,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,495 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.28M, up from 209,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $474.68. About 128,273 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Circular and Notice of General Meeting; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Research Update; 09/04/2018 – LIRA WEAKNESS TO CONTINUE UNTIL RATE HIKE: BLACKROCK’S HARRISON; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181278: BlackRock, Inc.; TCP Holding, LP; 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Final Results; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys 1.1% Position in Sterling Bancorp Inc; 09/04/2018 – RUPERT HARRISON, BLACKROCK CHIEF MACRO STRATEGIST, TO BLOOMBERG; 23/05/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Dividend Exchange Rate Set; 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Future Dividend Policy

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/24: (JNCE) (SNPA) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (TUP) (CAT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium SE 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21B and $384.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $282.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30M for 11.12 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 7,571 shares to 52,110 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) by 86,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,683 are held by Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. 19,405 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Com Inc. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Kemper Master Retirement Tru holds 1.56% or 5,750 shares. Tompkins Corporation reported 6,318 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech Incorporated holds 38,940 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 228,501 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Covington Mngmt invested in 29,042 shares or 0.77% of the stock. 77,695 are owned by United Automobile Association. Guardian Advisors LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,620 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank invested in 0.81% or 22,422 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The stated it has 9,608 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtn invested in 3,012 shares. Covington Advisors invested in 1.53% or 10,622 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 78,934 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock: An Industry Leader Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “BlackRock Raises $2 Billion for Global Credit Opportunities Fund – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BlackRock’s Fink Talks US Stocks, China – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock Inc (BLK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.