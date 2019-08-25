Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Lowered Stake by $15.78 Million; As Evercore (EVR) Stock Declined, Mckinley Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 2.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.45 million, down from 3.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 531,189 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 17.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 16,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The hedge fund held 77,167 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02M, down from 93,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $76.8. About 261,982 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

More notable recent Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bank of America (BAC) Hires Former Evercore (EVR) Activism Defense Banker Amy Lissauer – Sources – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Carlyle, Thoma Bravo, J.D. Power, Welsh Carson, Walgreens, TA, Transom – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on July 31, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Neil Shah to Join Evercore as Senior Managing Director in its Advisory Practice in New York – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “LSE-Refinitiv deal faces long antitrust review: sources – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold EVR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 35.28 million shares or 0.21% more from 35.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0.05% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) stated it has 0.02% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 964,298 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Co has 16,846 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd reported 820,200 shares stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 67,612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ellington Grp Inc Limited reported 4,300 shares. Metropolitan Life, New York-based fund reported 7,747 shares. Sarasin And Prtnrs Llp reported 25,000 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) or 9,998 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 112,042 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr LP owns 34,734 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 110,428 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 26,745 shares to 234,903 shares, valued at $22.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 40,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd by 200,475 shares to 3.31M shares, valued at $42.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 209,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Corp (NYSE:BAH).