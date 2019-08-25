Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Lowered Position by $1.41 Million as Stock Value Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Stock Value Declined While Cadence Bank Na Trimmed Holding

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 9,664 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 15,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.22 million shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 538,590 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca holds 1,320 shares. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 142,647 shares. Chilton Capital Lc holds 0.08% or 4,417 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insur Communications has invested 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Violich Mngmt Inc has 0.41% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Mercantile Co reported 8,388 shares. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). West Oak Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,825 shares. Harvest holds 0.17% or 2,567 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pnc Services Group stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Meyer Handelman stated it has 2.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). South State holds 0.38% or 17,836 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30 million for 9.93 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.