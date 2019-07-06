Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Cut Position; Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Stock Value Declined While Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Cut Its Stake

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 514,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 298,626 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29M, down from 813,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. It closed at $47.13 lastly. It is down 31.08% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 344,307 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 240,569 shares to 269,170 shares, valued at $83.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 61,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 13.89% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.08 per share. NUS’s profit will be $51.60 million for 12.67 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru has 863 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 245,235 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has 40,094 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Product Prns Ltd Llc holds 82,613 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 2,209 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 3,962 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Robertson Opportunity Capital Ltd has 2.54% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 62,873 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Moreover, Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 56,557 shares. Spark Ltd Llc owns 101,000 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Blackrock owns 7.50 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $44.88M for 7.66 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.00% EPS growth.