Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Ellington Management Group Raised Its Holding by $320,845 as Shares Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Northpointe Capital Has Boosted by $2.14 Million Its Position

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 26,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 141,055 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, up from 114,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 45,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 372,736 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 326,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 474,593 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11,623 shares to 42,489 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,068 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 reported 40,235 shares stake. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 19,219 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advisors Asset has invested 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dt Inv Prtn Ltd Com reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 60,150 are owned by Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Tx. Sequoia Finance Advisors Ltd has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.07% or 16,344 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8.97M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 1.72% or 16,000 shares. 33,940 were accumulated by Beach Inv Counsel Pa. Miller Lp holds 9,814 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Family Mgmt stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Optimum Inv Advisors stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bollard Limited Liability Corp holds 28,212 shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24,100 shares to 21,400 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,700 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

