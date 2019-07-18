Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Contrarian Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $307,881; Pacad Investment LTD Maintains Position in Us Bancorp Del (USB)

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 11,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 47,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 8.36M shares traded or 61.02% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,208 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 116,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 884,584 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 250,000 shares to 4.31 million shares, valued at $37.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK) by 15,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $44.89M for 7.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.00% EPS growth.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 40,300 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $65,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 17,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,700 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

