Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Increased Holding by $602,000; First Hawaiian Bank Has Raised Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $1.48 Million as Stock Price Declined

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 136.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 4,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 3,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $289.49. About 3.36M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal; 12/04/2018 – Amy Buck: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring | GeekWire #oss…; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 18/04/2018 – Collider.com: Toby Stephens on Going from `Black Sails’ to Netflix’s `Lost in Space’; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 21/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Acquires Rights to Adaptation of YA Novel `To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’; 27/04/2018 – Long seen as one of the last frontiers of consumer cloud services, companies have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify by bringing video games to the cloud; 02/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 70,198 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 281,600 shares to 555,000 shares, valued at $16.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 252,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1,758 are owned by Wagner Bowman Management. 15.45M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 3.62 million shares. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Great Lakes Ltd holds 24,045 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets, a New York-based fund reported 156,121 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 42,156 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.37% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stifel Financial Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 173,001 shares. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1,128 are owned by Main Street Ltd Liability. New York-based Junto Lp has invested 1.28% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mathes Communication stated it has 2,605 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 40 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVE) by 9,476 shares to 422,405 shares, valued at $47.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 11,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,382 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group Inc/The (BNDX).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Your Spotify Plan Might Get More Expensive – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Does Netflix Have a Pricing Problem? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NFLX, KPTI & MNK – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC â€“ Class Action Update – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.