Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Increased Position by $602,000; Mdu Resources Group (MDU) Stake Has Upped by Frontier Capital Management Co Llc

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 407,070 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 82,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 2.24 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.81 million, up from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Mdu Resources Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 430,784 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 281,600 shares to 555,000 shares, valued at $16.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halcon Res Corp by 464,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.35M shares, and cut its stake in Donnelley R R & Sons Co.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc by 45,565 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $10.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellie Mae Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) by 120,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,185 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $140,250 activity.