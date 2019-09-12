Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Decreased Holding by $1.69 Million as Shares Rose; Folketrygdfondet Raised Abb LTD (ABB) Position by $1.68 Million; Market Value Declined

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Abb Ltd. (ABB) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 84,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.38M, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Abb Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 2.25M shares traded or 4.46% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME FOR COVESTRO ABB; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 19/04/2018 – Automation in Africa, Asia and the Middle East is booming, ABB CEO says; 23/05/2018 – NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India Al-Ready; 25/05/2018 – Siemens backs Northvolt’s $5 bln Swedish battery plant; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest €100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES, EST. 24.10B; 26/03/2018 – Swiss Robotics Company ABB to Double Production in China (Video)

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 168,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.95M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 2.04M shares traded or 101.12% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME) by 126,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $17.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 3.71M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IWM).