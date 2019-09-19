Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Increased Position; Western Digital (WDC) Holder British Columbia Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $3.38 Million

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 51.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 71,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 68,090 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24M, down from 140,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63.52. About 57,219 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 163,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.80M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.58M, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 7,568 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 7,339 shares to 67,167 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 77,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Western Digital Stock Fell 27.2% in May – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Get Rid of Western Digital (WDC) Stock – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: RSP, WDC, KLAC, SYMC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BTIG praises WDC on hyperscale trends – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital (WDC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.