Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) EPS Estimated At $10.18; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Waters (WAT) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Waters (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters had 4 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, January 24 to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $21000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. See Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) latest ratings:

24/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $248.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $211.0000 New Target: $209.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $218.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

24/01/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $191 New Target: $211 Downgrade

Analysts expect Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) to report $10.18 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $2.76 EPS change or 37.20% from last quarter’s $7.42 EPS. T_CSU’s profit would be $215.73M giving it 30.71 P/E if the $10.18 EPS is correct. After having $7.94 EPS previously, Constellation Software Inc.’s analysts see 28.21% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.98% or $24.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1250.31. About 30,968 shares traded. Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Falcon Point Capital LLC Exits Capital Senior Living; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 15/05/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY SHR $0.02; 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Capital Senior Living; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $118.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Waters Corporation shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Conning accumulated 1,623 shares. Cibc Markets Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% or 16,399 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Co reported 387,476 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Perkins Coie Trust accumulated 0.05% or 400 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 10,000 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 4 shares. New York-based Select Equity L P has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 4,247 were accumulated by M&T Natl Bank Corp. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 651 shares. First Manhattan Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Asset Management Inc invested in 5,018 shares.

The stock increased 2.06% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $221.68. About 366,838 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 15/05/2018 – LAND SECURITIES – AS UK PREPARES FOR EXIT FROM EU, NAVIGATING UNCERTAIN WATERS IN NEAR TERM AND EXPECT INVESTMENT AND LEASING VOLUMES IN PROPERTY MARKET TO BE MORE SUBDUED; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS OF THE INDIAN OCEAN; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument maker in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.26 billion. It operates through two divisions, Waters and TA. It has a 28.41 P/E ratio. It designs, makes, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $27.88 million activity. 1,312 shares valued at $304,423 were sold by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, February 11. Harrington Michael C sold $4.60M worth of stock. $2.51M worth of stock was sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, February 12 SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 10,000 shares. The insider BEAUDOUIN MARK T sold 27,848 shares worth $6.28M. Another trade for 913 shares valued at $206,694 was sold by Kim Francis. 2,000 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $463,180 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P.

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customizations of software to various industries in the public and private sector markets primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.50 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Public Sector and Private Sector. It has a 69.13 P/E ratio. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Among 2 analysts covering Constellation Software (TSE:CSU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Constellation Software had 2 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”.